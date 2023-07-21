Key Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,012. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.