Key Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,012. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
