Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.89. 1,070,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,218. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

