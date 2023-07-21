Key Financial Inc Buys 2,578 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.53. 549,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,074. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

