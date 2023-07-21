Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kestrel Gold Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of Kestrel Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.04. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. Kestrel Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08.
About Kestrel Gold
