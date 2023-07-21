Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kestrel Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Kestrel Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.04. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. Kestrel Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

About Kestrel Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.