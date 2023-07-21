Kenneth D. Julian Sells 10,000 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

THO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.73. 775,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

