Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 12.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

K traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 2,300,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,273. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

