KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $48,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.