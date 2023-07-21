KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. 1,824,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

