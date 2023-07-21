Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.37 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $581.56 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 641,353,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,430,959 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

