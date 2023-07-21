Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.27.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

