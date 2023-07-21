Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 554,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 914,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.03).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of £12.08 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.75.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; and operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store.

