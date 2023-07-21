Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 312,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kadant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kadant Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.83.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

