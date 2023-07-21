JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $120,435.67 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,697,532 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

