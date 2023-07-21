JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 580,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,254. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

