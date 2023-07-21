JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 430

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.65) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 408.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 293.80 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.87).

In related news, insider Mark Collis bought 9,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,810.32 ($52,053.24). 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

