Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) PT Raised to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
Shares of JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $1.18.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
