Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) PT Raised to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.