Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.73) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $58.67.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
