Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.73) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.3448 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

