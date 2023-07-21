JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7,962.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AOM stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

