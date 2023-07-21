JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DUOT opened at $6.90 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Duos Technologies Group Profile

Duos Technologies Group ( OTCMKTS:DUOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 39.24% and a negative return on equity of 158.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

