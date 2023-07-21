JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

