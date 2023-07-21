JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $44,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

