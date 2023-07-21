JNBA Financial Advisors Has $27,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 54.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield by 126.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

