JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

