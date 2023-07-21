JMP Securities Trims Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Target Price to $19.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,879 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
