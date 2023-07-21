JMP Securities Trims Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Target Price to $19.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,879 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.