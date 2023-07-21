JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 574,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,719. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at JFrog

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

