Jefferies Financial Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $38.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

DraftKings stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

