Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

HDB stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

