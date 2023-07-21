Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 751 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $250.77. 28,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,994. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.