Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,573. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

