Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.10. 457,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

