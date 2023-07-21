Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 368 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.11. 64,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

