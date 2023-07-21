Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 398.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.