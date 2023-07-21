Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $9,743,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 499,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

