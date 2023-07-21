Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.26. 76,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

