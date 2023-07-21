Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $23,727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock traded down $10.00 on Friday, reaching $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,699. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.48 and its 200 day moving average is $224.72.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

