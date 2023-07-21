Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $61.89. 134,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,149. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

