Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $992,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. 53,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $37,793.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

