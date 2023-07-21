Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $860,000 in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,127,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 66,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,555. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

