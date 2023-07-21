Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,174. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

