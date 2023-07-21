Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,095. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

