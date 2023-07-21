J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $629.84

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.84 ($8.24) and traded as high as GBX 753 ($9.85). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.51), with a volume of 240,499 shares.

JDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.37) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £914.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 706.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630.37.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.20), for a total value of £140,400 ($183,577.41). Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

