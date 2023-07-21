J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 925,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

