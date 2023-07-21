J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 932,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.