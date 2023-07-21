iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,139,219 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

