iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,927,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 645,190 shares.The stock last traded at $38.18 and had previously closed at $37.23.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $907.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

