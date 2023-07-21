iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

