iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $75.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

