iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $260.67. 27,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,910. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $262.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

