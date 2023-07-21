iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,202. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

