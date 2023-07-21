iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stock Position Increased by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 2.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,677,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $128.39.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

